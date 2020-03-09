Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Celebrates International Women’s Day Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Company Joins IWD’s Global #EachForEqual Campaign to Raise Awareness about Gender Equality



Captain Serena Melani Makes History as the First Woman Captain to Launch a

Brand New Ocean Cruise Ship with the Introduction of Regent Seven Seas Splendor

Company Donates to the International Women’s Forum in Honor of

2020 International Women’s Day

MIAMI, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today rallies behind the 2020 International Women’s Day #EachForEqual Campaign by celebrating its extraordinary women team members worldwide.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings we believe in empowering women not just on International Women’s Day, but every day,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our dedication to creating and maintaining a diverse and equal workforce is exemplified at all levels in our organization. From our Board of Directors which is comprised of 30% women and 60% members with diverse backgrounds to Captain Serena Melani who led the industry as the first female captain to launch a new ocean cruise ship this year, we are proud and honored to celebrate the achievements of the countless shoreside and shipboard female leaders at Norwegian who are integral to our ongoing success.”

In an industry first, Captain Serena Melani helmed the recently launched Regent Seven Seas SplendorTM, making her the first woman in cruise industry history to captain a new ocean cruise ship at launch. Captain Melani graduated from Nautical College in 1993 and served on oil tankers, gas carriers and cargo and container vessels before joining the cruise industry in 2002. She joined Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2010 as a Bridge Officer, before working her way up to Navigation Officer, Safety Officer, Staff Captain, and Regent’s first female Master at the helm of Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Explorer, and now Seven Seas Splendor.

Elevate, Norwegian’s South Florida employee resource group comprised of its corporate female executive leaders, supports the personal and professional development of women through quarterly networking and educational programming focused on topics such as resilience and personal branding. Most recently, the group hosted a leadership panel for the broader female team member audience where the leaders shared career advice and inspiring journeys to success.

The Company's support for women also extends to its broader communities. In honor of International Women's Day, a $50,000 commitment has been made to the International Women’s Forum (IWF), an invitation-only, membership organization comprised of more than 7,000 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents. IWF’s mission is to advance women’s leadership and champion equality worldwide. The Company will sponsor IWF’s two global annual conferences as well as nominate a female leader from the Company to participate in the IWF Fellows Program, a leadership development program which aims to accelerate the careers of top-performing women through world-class leadership training and mentoring from executive women leaders.

International Women's Day, March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. Team members at offices worldwide will be celebrating the achievements of the women at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Men and women across the organization will also be wearing purple in support of the 2020 International Women’s Day campaign, #EachForEqual, to help forge a gender equal workplace and world.

To learn more about the exceptional women team members at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the celebrations for International Women’s Day, follow along on Facebook @NCLHCareersCorporate and on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. LinkedIn.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

About International Women’s Forum (IWF)

Founded in 1974 and based in Washington, D.C., The International Women’s Forum (IWF) is an invitation-only membership organization of more than 7,000 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents. Members include Fortune 500 executives, government leaders from the local to sovereign level, international nonprofit leaders, and luminaries from the academy, arts and sciences.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like "expect," "anticipate," "goal," "project," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "may," "forecast," "estimate," "intend," "future," and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the impact of: adverse events impacting the security of travel, such as terrorist acts, armed conflict and threats thereof, acts of piracy, and other international events; adverse incidents involving cruise ships; adverse general economic and related factors, such as fluctuating or increasing levels of unemployment, underemployment and the volatility of fuel prices, declines in the securities and real estate markets, and perceptions of these conditions that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence; the spread of epidemics and viral outbreaks; breaches in data security or other disturbances to our information technology and other networks or our actual or perceived failure to comply with requirements regarding data privacy and protection; changes in fuel prices and the type of fuel we are permitted to use and/or other cruise operating costs; mechanical malfunctions and repairs, delays in our shipbuilding program, maintenance and refurbishments and the consolidation of qualified shipyard facilities; the risks and increased costs associated with operating internationally; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the unavailability of ports of call; overcapacity in key markets or globally; our expansion into and investments in new markets; our inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; our indebtedness and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness that limit our flexibility in operating our business, including the significant portion of assets that are collateral under these agreements; pending or threatened litigation, investigations and enforcement actions; volatility and disruptions in the global credit and financial markets, which may adversely affect our ability to borrow and could increase our counterparty credit risks, including those under our credit facilities, derivatives, contingent obligations, insurance contracts and new ship progress payment guarantees; our inability to recruit or retain qualified personnel or the loss of key personnel or employee relations issues; our reliance on third parties to provide hotel management services for certain ships and certain other services; future increases in the price of, or major changes or reduction in, commercial airline services; our inability to keep pace with developments in technology; changes involving the tax and environmental regulatory regimes in which we operate; and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The above examples are not exhaustive and new risks emerge from time to time. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we expect to operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Andrea DeMarco

(305) 468-2339

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1336cace-d7f8-48b7-87f7-28bedc52f72a





Captain Serena Melani First Woman Captain to Launch a Brand New Ocean Cruise Ship



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.