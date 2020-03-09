Iconic Brands to Present at and Sponsor the 32nd Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- Management Will Host Meetings with Institutional Investors

AMITYVILLE, NY, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), today announced that it will sponsor and present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 15-17, 2020, at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The presentation details will be as follows:

Date: March 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Purple – Salon 1

Richard DeCicco, chief executive officer of Iconic, will present an overview of the Company and discuss several updates and recent highlights, including the signing of a multiyear deal with Chase Elliott as a brand ambassador for the Company’s premium line of Hooters Spirits. Mr. DeCicco will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors. As part of the Company’s sponsorship of the conference, Iconic will have a display booth where interested parties can learn more about the Company.

“Roth Capital is one of the largest and premier small-cap and microcap conferences of the year and has been instrumental in facilitating meetings between companies like Iconic and institutional investors with an affinity for high-growth and emerging businesses,” Mr. DeCicco stated. “I’m proud to be a sponsor for this great event, and I look forward to speaking to the investor community about some exciting new developments we have in store for the rest of 2020 and beyond.”

The conference, hosted by ROTH Capital Partners, brings together institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, executives, and service providers. Past Roth events have had close to 5,000 attendees.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise in developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. In addition, Iconic developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits in partnership with United Spirits, Inc., a leading private-label beverage company and affiliate of Iconic, for Hooters restaurants and off-premise retail locations both domestically and internationally.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: iconicbrandsusa.com; bivivodka.com; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter: @IconicBrandsUS; @HootersSpirits; @BiviVodka

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @HootersSpirits; @BellissimaProsecco; @Bivivodka

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact: Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com IR@iconicbrandsusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.