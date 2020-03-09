DHS Issues Notice of Intent to Sole Source Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) Contract to WidePoint

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a notice of “intent to solicit and award an interim sole source Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp (WidePoint)” for the procurement of Cellular Wireless Managed Services.



Jin Kang, WidePoint President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “WidePoint is honored to continue our work with DHS through this IDIQ. Our proven team is dedicated to always improving the service and support we provide to DHS. We are also investing in security enhancements and platform innovations that are expanding our TM2 framework and Managed Mobility Services offering. We do this to ensure that DHS has the best and most secure CWMS solution in the industry. Over the term of this contract, WidePoint is committed to providing the innovative expertise that can best support DHS’s vital mission.”

The notice confirms that the anticipated period of performance for this effort will be 12 months from the award date with no option periods. This IDIQ will serve as an interim contract to provide uninterrupted CWMS support for DHS while the Department plans for a competitive acquisition for the new Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) IDIQ, which will contain a base period and four (4) option periods. This competitive acquisition is anticipated to be awarded in October 2020.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics.

