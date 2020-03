SP Plus Corporation Announces Additional $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its Board has approved a new share repurchase authorization of $50 million. This new authorization is in addition to the approximately $11.5 million currently remaining under the Company‘s prior $50 million repurchase authorization that was approved in July 2019.



G Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the new repurchase authorization, which provides us flexibility to opportunistically repurchase additional shares, given market conditions and our confidence in our long-term growth prospects. We believe our significant free cash flow provides ample funding to execute on our capital allocation priorities, which remain organic investments, acquisitions and opportunistic share repurchases.”

The Company’s stock purchase programs do not obligate the Company to acquire any particular dollar amount or number of shares or to acquire shares on any particular timetable, and the programs may be suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion. The Company will make any repurchases of shares under the programs on the open market, which may include repurchases pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, at times and prices considered appropriate, from time to time at the discretion of the Company, and subject to its assessment of alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, general market conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements and other relevant factors.

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com .

You should not construe the information on the website to be a part of this release. SP Plus Corporation’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and its current reports on Form 8-K are available on the Internet at www.sec.gov and can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the SP Plus website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release and the attached tables contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s share repurchase programs, and other statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "guidance," "will," “are to be” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to operations and the business environment. Actual results, performance and achievements (including the generation of free cash flow that may be used for stock repurchases) could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: intense competition; changing consumer preferences and legislation; ability to preserve client relationships; difficulty obtaining insurance coverage or obtaining insurance coverage at a reasonable cost; volatility associated with high deductible and high retention insurance programs; losses not covered by insurance; failure to reduce the cost of risk; adverse litigation judgments or settlements; the impact of public and private regulations; risks relating to the Company’s acquisition strategy; risks associated with management type contracts and lease type contracts; deterioration in general economic and business conditions or changes in demographic trends; information technology disruption, cyber-attacks, cyber-terrorism and security breaches; the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) could affect interest rates under our existing credit facility agreement, hedging activity, as well as our ability to seek future debt financing; risks due to the Company’s substantial indebtedness, including failure to comply with credit facility covenants or meet payment obligations which may accelerate repayment of the Company’s indebtedness; lack of availability of adequate capital to grow the Company’s business; financial difficulties or bankruptcy of major clients; labor disputes; failure to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel; weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks or acts of terrorism could disrupt business; seasonal fluctuations; goodwill impairment charges or impairment of long-lived assets; risk that state and municipal government clients sell or enter into long-term lease type contracts with the Company’s competitors or clients for parking-related assets; the Company's ability to obtain performance bonds; the impact of Federal health care reform; adverse changes in tax laws or rulings; risks associated with joint ventures; and actions of activist investors.

For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

Contact: Vicky Nakhla Vicky Nakhla SVP, Corporate Development ADVISIRY PARTNERS (312) 274-2105 (212) 750-5800 cjin@spplus.com vicky.nakhla@advisiry.com

