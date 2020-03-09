The Folded Flag Foundation Appoints Army Veteran Rob Clapper as Chief Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation , a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America’s fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, is pleased to announce that Rob Clapper, a fourth-generation Army veteran, has joined the Foundation as Chief Development Officer.



In this role, Clapper is responsible for developing robust fundraising operations, establishing corporate-philanthropic partnerships, implementing employee/customer giving campaigns and increasing national brand awareness that will bring in new donors for the Foundation.

Clapper has extensive non-profit and fundraising experience that spans more than 12 years. He most recently served as executive director of Our Military Kids, which helps military children while their parents are deployed or recovering from severe injuries. Prior to that, Clapper served as chief advancement officer of Hope for the Warriors, which provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families.

Clapper is a fourth-generation Army combat veteran, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as part of U.S. Army Special Operations Command. During his distinguished military service, Clapper supported some of the nation’s most elite warfighters. He was responsible for direct support and coordination with various worldwide embassies, intelligence agencies, as well as Department of State officials and diplomats throughout the world. His commitment to his missions and fellow soldiers was recognized in 2004 when he was selected as a General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award recipient.

“I am honored to join The Folded Flag Foundation and support the legacy of our nation’s fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to our country by helping to fulfill the educational dreams of their surviving loved ones,” said Clapper. “It is my hope and privilege to use my non-profit, fundraising and military experience to continue building awareness for Folded Flag and securing support to fulfill its mission of providing scholarships for the spouses and children of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Being a part of an organization that has 100 percent of its administrative costs covered by corporate underwriters is phenomenal and allows us to provide even more funding and support for the families.”

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 as a non-profit organization that relies on public donations to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military and other government personnel who lost their lives in defense of our country. To qualify for The Folded Flag Foundation’s scholarship program, applicants must be the spouse (any age) or child (aged 0-26) of a U.S. military or government personnel who lost his or her life as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside military operations. All operational and administrative costs are paid for by corporate underwriters, Black Knight Inc., Fidelity National Financial, FIS and ServiceLink, so 100 percent of all public donations can go directly to the qualifying family members.

“We are extremely pleased that Rob has joined The Folded Flag Foundation to share his experience and expertise to further our important cause,” said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “Limited government funding is falling short of covering the total cost of education for surviving family members in their critical transition to civilian life. Rob has proven experience that will help us alleviate that educational funding gap for surviving spouses and children across all levels of education.”

Last year, Folded Flag celebrated its fifth year in operation. Since opening its doors, Folded Flag has awarded more than $6 million in educational funding to more than 425 spouses and children of fallen service members from across the nation. The 2020-21 application period runs through May 15, 2020, with scholarships awarded in time for the fall school semester enrollment period to those selected.



About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org .

