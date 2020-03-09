ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|2-Mar-20
|44,855
|249.10
|11,173,576.07
|3-Mar-20
|33,583
|260.49
|8,747,982.94
|4-Mar-20
|37,458
|262.46
|9,831,218.06
|5-Mar-20
|54,482
|262.34
|14,292,966.97
|6-Mar-20
|80,000
|252.46
|20,196,903.20
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
