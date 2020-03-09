Illinois is Ready for March Madness

Illinois has been preparing a series of laws to collect more funds in 2020 which begins with the NCAA Tournament and all major sporting events.

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long wait for the college basketball tournament is finally over in Illinois. The state has been preparing a series of laws to collect more funds in 2020 which begins with the NCAA Tournament and all major sporting events.

The NCAA Tournament is most commonly referred to as “March Madness,” and it has become one of the most popular sporting events in the United States.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker’s press secretary, Jordan Abudayehh, recently released a statement that things are on track to launch sports betting this month. The official statement read, “The Governor is pleased that Illinois sportsbooks will open for business by March Madness, generating revenue to rebuild universities, hospitals and other facilities across the state.”

There has been speculation that sports betting would be launched at some point this spring, but this statement sets a pretty firm timeline for sports bettors in Illinois.

State lawmakers in Illinois passed a huge gaming expansion bill in June 2019, with the support of Governor Pritzker, but things have progressed at a very slow rate since that time.

It took Illinois another few months to come up with a set list of rules and regulations that would govern the gaming industry, and even more time to complete the application and licensure process.

Illinois has currently issued three temporary gaming operating permits to a trio of casinos in the state. Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, and Argosy Casino in Alton will be the first three casinos allowed to take sports betting on March Madness games.

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines has already adjusted its operating hours, and it has employees in place to start taking bets as soon as it is given the green light.

Anyone wishing to place some money on sports in Illinois will have to travel to one of these three locations to sign up for an account. After that time, customers can use the mobile apps that are offered by the casinos.

Illinois lawmakers have imposed an 18-month waiting period for outside companies to apply for an operational license in the state.

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines is now open 24 hours a day, and it has made several other upgrades to its establishment in preparation. The BetRivers Sports Bar opened up in December, and it will become the headquarters for sports enthusiasts at the site.

The Illinois Gaming Board is the group that is operating the sportsbook industry, and it is currently meeting with all three casinos to discuss final details.

Even though there is still no official date set for launch, it is expected some time before March 15. The first NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games tip off on March 17, and the tournament will run through the first weekend in April.





