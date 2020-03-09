There were 309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,838 in the last 365 days.

Shujaa drop to 12th after Vancouver outing

The Kenya men's national sevens team, Shujaa, are down to 12th after the sixth round of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Canada Sevens which was held at the B.C Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this past weekend.

Shujaa collected 6 points after exiting the tournament at the 9th place semifinal stage, going down 12-7 to Scotland. They had reached this stage after beating Wales 28-0 in the 9th place quarterfinal. They have earlier collected 3 points at the Los Angeles leg played a week earlier. 

The team had earlier failed to qualify for the cup competition, finishing bottom of Pool C after losing their three matches, 29-0 to eventual tournament winners New Zealand, 14-12 to Ireland and 17-14 to Spain.

With four rounds left, Shujaa are placed 12th overall with 35 points.

View the full standings here (http://bit.ly/3cKvXqA)

