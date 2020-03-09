Northland Power Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pauline Alimchandani as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 13, 2020. Ms. Alimchandani will succeed Mr. Paul Bradley, following his retirement as CFO. Mr. Bradley will remain in an advisory capacity with the company for an appropriate period to ensure a smooth transition in CFO roles.

Ms. Alimchandani will report to Northland’s CEO, Mike Crawley and will oversee the company’s financial operations. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dream Unlimited Corp., a TSX listed company and a leading Canadian real estate and development company with over $9 billion of assets under management across North America. Her responsibilities included financial reporting, corporate finance, project/development finance, corporate accounting, treasury, taxation and investor relations. Prior to that, Ms. Alimchandani was Vice President in equity research at BMO Capital Markets where she provided equity research and analysis on the Canadian real estate sector. Ms. Alimchandani was also active in both the Audit and Assurance and Consulting & Deals practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Ms. Alimchandani holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University and is a Chartered Accountant as well as a CFA Charter-holder.

“I am very excited about Pauline joining Northland,” noted Mike Crawley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northland. “Pauline’s leadership skills, financial acumen and experience managing all finance functions at a fast growing and complex development company are exactly what Northland needs as our growth as a sustainable energy company accelerates. Her strong people management skills and positive energy also make her an important addition to Northland’s leadership team. I would also like to thank Paul Bradley for his service as CFO at Northland over the last 9 years. Paul’s leadership, prior experience in international finance and engagement with investors was instrumental in Northland’s transformation into a global player in renewable power. We wish Paul all the best on his retirement.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver predictable cash flows. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Northland was founded in 1987 and has been publicly traded since 1997 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NPI).

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 399 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the German North Sea and the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. Northland also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan and operates a regulated utility business in Colombia.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com



