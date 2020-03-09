Gentherm Names Matt Fisch as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, announced today that Matt Fisch will join the Company’s leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer on April 6, 2020.



In this role, Fisch will lead Gentherm’s technology strategy, advanced product engineering, longer term R&D, and the Company’s partnership ecosystem to continue Gentherm’s heritage of introducing innovation in Climate and Comfort, Battery Thermal Management (BTM), Electronics, and patient thermal products and solutions. Fisch will report to Gentherm’s President and CEO, Phil Eyler.

“I am delighted that Matt is joining Gentherm’s executive management team as our CTO. With technology advancing faster than ever, his broad expertise in products, solutions, software and systems across multiple industries makes him uniquely qualified to help expand our industry leadership,” said Eyler. “As a dynamic and versatile executive, I am confident that Matt will help us drive innovation and accelerate growth with new products and enabling technologies.”

Fisch comes to Gentherm from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, where he was the Executive Vice President of Global R&D. At Verifone, he led research and development for all product lines, including hardware, software application, and cloud software services. Prior to Verifone, he was the Vice President of R&D for Harman International’s lifestyle division, where he led the global R&D organization that was responsible for developing Harman’s car audio business for North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea. Fisch had an extensive career at Intel Corporation where he held positions of increasing responsibility in Engineering. His roles at Intel included responsibility for growth, profitability, and new technology development, where he gained extensive experience in multi-discipline engineering, AGILE execution and cutting-edge product delivery to global markets. Fisch is the lead and co-inventor of over 30 patents.

Fisch holds a Master of Engineering, Computer Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, both from Cornell University.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats (CCS®), heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified and are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks that declines in automobile production may have an adverse impact, sales may not increase and the projected future sales volumes on which the Company manages its business may be inaccurate, work stoppages impacting the Company, its suppliers or customers, due to labor matters, civil or political unrest, infectious diseases and epidemics or other reasons may have an adverse impact, market acceptance of the Company’s existing or new products may decrease, new or improved competing products may be developed by competitors with greater resources, customer preferences related to automobiles and technology may shift, and other adverse conditions in the industries in which the Company operates may negatively affect its results. The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements included herein, as well as in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



