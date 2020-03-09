Patriot One Secures Contract for Correctional Service Canada from Innovative Solutions Canada

Program to fund deployment and evaluation of PATSCAN Platform, including its video fight detection module

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract for the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform (the "PATSCAN Platform") by Innovation Solutions Canada (ISC) for Correctional Service Canada (CSC). The contract will include the purchase, deployment and evaluation of the PATSCAN Platform, including the video fight and disturbance detection module. Deployment of the PATSCAN Platform will begin with Correctional Service Canada (CSC) in March 2020 at an undisclosed location.



The contract from Innovative Solution Canada (ISC), was awarded to Patriot One for its PATSCAN Platform, with specific interest around the Video Object Recognition Software (VRS) solution for the detection of visible make-shift knives, cellphones, as well as disturbances and fights, all of which have been issues with correction facilities and their management teams. The Platform was evaluated and pre-qualified under the ISC’s Testing Stream, formerly named the Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP). The Testing Stream helps connect Canadian innovators with federal government departments that are willing to test their innovation and provide innovators with valuable testing feedback.

“We’ve been working with Innovative Solutions Canada Program, formerly BCIP, on this project, prior to being acquired by Patriot One in December 2018,” shared Dr. James Stewart, SVP Video Analytics at Patriot One. “We are excited to be part of the program to demonstrate our capabilities to not only detect concealed and visible threat objects with our PATSCAN Platform, but also help correctional facility management and guards quickly detect fights and disturbances that at times breakout between inmates.”

Patriot One’s business development and engineering teams have begun work with teams at ISC and Correctional Service Canada (CSC) on the production of the PATSCAN Platform, which will be delivered for installation and deployment at an undisclosed facility beginning March 2020. Following onsite testing and evaluation, Patriot One, and CSC will discuss the possibility of expanding the Platform deployment across Canada.

Respectfully

“Martin Cronin”

Martin Cronin, CEO

About Patriot One Technologies Inc.

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC)

Innovative Solutions Canada helps Canadian innovators by funding R&D and testing prototypes in real-life settings. The program operates two streams with a combined funding of over $140 million dedicated to Canadian innovators who want to start, grow, and get to market.

