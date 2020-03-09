There were 306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,834 in the last 365 days.

Interpublic Group to Present at the Deutsche Bank 28th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the Deutsche Bank 28th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 9th, 2020, at 10:20 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

