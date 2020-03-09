Document Security Systems, Inc. Showcases its Digital Smart Card Platform at connect:ID Expo

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) (NYSE American: DSS), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication and diversion protection technologies, today announced that its



Digital Smart Card -- or Digital ID -- platform serving the Government and Identification marketplace, will be introduced at the connect:ID Expo in Washington, D.C. on March 11 and 12, 2020. DSS will demonstrate its next-generation identity solution and highlight how disruptive technology and policy decisions are driving much-needed change.



According to Biometric Update the Digital ID marketplace is expected to reach $15 billion by 2025. Jaeson Caulley, vice president of DSS Plastics group noted, “DSS’s Digital Smart Card platform is the only total ID solution that associates the physical card to the digital card. This allows government institutions to take a phased approach rather than to ‘go digital’ overnight, which will help to ease the transition for card holders.”

Jason Grady, DSS’s Chief Operating Officer, added, “We continue to lead the way in industry security technologies and are very proud to now launch into the Digital ID marketplace. We continue to listen to our customers and strive to bring innovative solutions to the marketplace. Combining first of its kind security print technologies with our Authentication, Augmented Reality Smart Phone technologies directly answers our customer’s needs.”

The Document Security Alliance (DSA) (https://www.documentsecurityalliance.org/ ) is an alliance of government, industry and academia dedicated to securing the production, issuance, and authentication of identity, credentials, and currency to help combat fraud and other criminal acts by drawing upon the knowledge and technical disciplines of its members. A strategic partner of connect:ID, DSA’s efforts are focused on increasing awareness of the problems associated with counterfeiting and identity theft. DSA serves as a resource for public and private organizations that are seeking to build their understanding of existing and emerging solutions. DSS has been a proud member of the DSA for more than 10 years and participates in the connect:ID Expo to showcase next-generation identity solutions and highlight how disruptive technology and policy decisions are driving much needed change.

The connect:ID Expo is an innovative international conference and exhibition focused on identity technologies and their management in both the physical and digital worlds.

About Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)

For over 15 years, DSS has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com .

Investor Contact:

Bret Shapiro

CoreIR

(516) 222-2560

ir@dsssecure.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's ability to complete the financing, its intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the risk that the public offering of common stock may not close; risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus and in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2019 and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.