Inphi Announces Third Generation, Low-Power Porrima PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Data Center Networks

Committed to Execution for Continued Market Leadership, Latest Addition Achieves Rapid Time-to-Market with the Right Trade-offs in Power and Performance

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced its new Porrima™ Gen3 Single-Lambda PAM4 platform, the third generation of its industry-leading PAM4 platform solution optimized for hyperscale data center networks. The Porrima Gen3 platform reduces the total module power consumption, lowers total cost of ownership and enables a wider range of lasers, enriching the ecosystem with the next generation of innovation.



Inphi has been the leading force to define and create a PAM4 ecosystem of optical module suppliers. In 2018, Inphi rolled out Porrima Gen1 platform and then Porrima Gen2 in early 2019, establishing the industry’s leading platform with proven performance. After successfully enabling the adoption of 400G DR4 and FR4 modules powered by Inphi’s first and second generation Porrima PAM4 DSP, it was a natural progression to provide a path to lower power with a qualified software/API suite. Based on 7nm, Porrima Gen3 offers an expanded feature set and enhanced direct drive capability, further expanding the breadth of lasers that can be used with the integrated laser driver. The new platform is also designed to reduce total module power consumption to less than 8W for 400Gbps DR4/FR4 mode in the QSFP-DD form factor.

“Porrima Gen 3 is another prime example of our ongoing dedication to this market, by increasing investments to exceed customer needs and stay ahead of the competition,” said Eric Hayes, SVP, Networking Interconnect, Inphi. “Not only are we delivering better performance and lower power with this third-generation PAM4 solution, but we are also making it easy for customers to make a smooth transition. This will accelerate adoption of this total solution and maintain our market leadership position.”

“Once again, Inphi demonstrates market leadership with its ongoing commitment to reduce both the footprint and power of its PAM4 solutions,” said Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst at Cignal AI. “Inphi’s PAM4 DSP is well-positioned to address the need for standards-based 400GbE connectivity as well as the customized, high volume hardware requirements of large cloud operators.”

Porrima Gen3 Key attributes and Benefits:

Compatible API and software suite with Porrima Gen1 and Gen2 ensure smooth transition in deployment

Backward pin-to-pin compatibility allows minimum hardware changes on module design

Low-power consumption for next-generation module applications, enabling <8W 800Gbps, 4x100Gbps optical modules with 8x50Gbps electrical interfaces

Integrated 56Gbaud laser driver with direct-drive capability

Implemented in small form factor and power efficiency on proven, high-volume 7nm process technology node, ensuring fastest time to production

Numerous self-test and loopback modes that allow diagnostic monitoring of channel and system parameters

Modular API software suite that covers link margin and stress testing along with data and error analytics

Porrima Gen3 IN566x Linear TIA:

The IN5661TA/5664TA is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:

Wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes

Low-power and small form factor

Availability

Inphi is now sampling its Porrima Gen3 PAM4 platform solution to qualified customers.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or Linkedin .

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

