800G 7nm PAM4 DSP Solution Supporting 100G per Lane with Linear TIA and Drivers Breaks New Technology Frontiers for Optical Transceiver Module Applications

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that the company is sampling its new Spica™ 800G 7nm PAM4 DSP, the world’s first 800Gbps or 8x100Gbps PAM4 DSP to enable 800G optical transceiver modules in QSFP-DD800 or OSFP form factors. The highly integrated Spica 800G platform includes Inphi’s high-performance, low power PAM4 DSPs alongside its companion market leading low power linear driver and TIAs.



Until today, PAM4 optical modules could only support 400G, which limits the density available in a single system. Yet the industry has a relentless thirst for more bandwidth and the desire for lower power and a smaller footprint. These needs are driving the demand for high density switching systems. In order to accomplish this, a new generation of PAM4 DSPs are required to double the bandwidth of each optical module. Each of these new modules will need to support up to 800Gbps of bandwidth with a 100Gbps per lane electrical interface. In turn, a 1 RU 32 port switch will then be able to support 25.6Tb/s.

In addition, the performance of GPUs, network accelerators and artificial intelligence (AI) processors continue to skyrocket. This leap in performance demands higher speed of electrical and optical interfaces at 100Gbps per lane, to achieve the necessary bandwidth for connectivity to transfer the vast amount of data between chips and between AI clusters.

Leveraging seven generations of industry leading PAM4 DSP development, the Spica 800Gbps PAM4 DSP platform provides the total solution of electronics for module design. The new low power, PAM4 DSP with integrated 56GBaud driver, enables either 2x400Gbps or 8x100Gbps optical modules with 100Gbps per lane electrical interfaces. Customers are now able to develop 800Gbps / 8x100Gbps optical interconnects in a compact form factor for applications with single mode fibers or multimode fibers. Together with Inphi’s proven 112Gbps Capella™ SerDes IP for next generation AI processors and switches, the new Spica PAM4 DSP enables the critical transition of optical connectivity inside and between AI clusters.

“The delivery of high-performance, high density and low power PAM4 800G optical modules is critical to enable the next generation of networking and AI systems,” said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight Technology. “Inphi’s ongoing commitment to innovation and market leadership will help us to stay one step ahead of the competition and make 800G optical modules a reality.”

“Inphi is once again breaking a technology barrier to lead our industry, building on our strong track record of successfully executing consecutive leaps over technical hurdles because of our unique approach and our commitment to innovation,” said Eric Hayes, SVP, Networking Interconnect, Inphi. “As a market leader and the most reliable electronics partner that customers can depend on, we are first to bring new products to customers – a hallmark Inphi has come to be known for, and with best-in-class performance.”

Spica Product Features

Ranging from power efficiency and direct-drive capability to interoperability and a small form factor, the following are key product attributes of the Spica platform:

Low power consumption for next-generation module applications, targeting 14W 800Gbps, 2x400Gbps or 8x100Gbps optical modules with 100Gbps electrical interfaces

Targeting 8W 400Gbps QSFP112 optical modules with 100Gbps electrical interface

Integrated 56Gbaud laser driver with direct-drive capability

Enables customers to develop 800Gbps / 8x100Gbps optical interconnects in a compact form factor for applications with single mode fibers or multimode fibers

The supporting 56GBaud linear TIA product family provide packaging flexibility for excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performances and wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Implemented in a small form factor and power efficiency on proven, high-volume 7nm process technology node, ensuring fastest time to production

Ease of migration with compatible API Software Suite

Spica Linear Drivers:

The IN5630SE/IN5634SE is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear driver for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:

Excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performances

Low-power EML driver in small package or in bare die form

Spica Linear TIA’s:

The IN5665TA is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:

Wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes

Low-power and small form factor

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or Linkedin .

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Corporate Contact:

Kim Markle

Inphi Corporation

kmarkle@inphi.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.