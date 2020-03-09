India, Taiwan, and United States Emerge as Manufacturing Alternatives to China

Fictiv shifts capacity to these markets to mitigate risk for customers, avoiding product delays and added landed costs in the wake of the coronavirus slowdowns

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As COVID-19 continues to impact businesses globally, India, Taiwan, and the United States have all added capacity to accommodate production slowdowns in China. Fictiv and its manufacturing partners that comprise the Fictiv Global Manufacturing Ecosystem have seamlessly shifted work to these three alternative geographies over the past few weeks to ensure on-time project completion.



“The unfortunate ongoing spread of COVID-19 has left both a human and economic toll in its wake,” said Fictiv CEO Dave Evans. “Our hearts remain with our teams and the millions of people affected by this disease, and we hope for a swift end to its spread. At the same time, our cloud-based ecosystem has moved swiftly to help customers avoid economic hardships brought on by the stoppages in China by automatically finding alternative capacities in other regions.”

Since the outbreak of the virus, Fictiv has noted the following key metrics relevant to its clients that rely on Chinese manufacturers:

Overseas operations were brought back online four days after the outbreak by shifting capacity to Taiwan and India initially;

Fictiv’s US operations remained online through the China outbreak, preventing any disruptions to customers’ schedules;

Asian manufacturing network capacity was expanded by 20% in the last two weeks to accommodate increased demand from projects previously manufactured in China;

Within two weeks, 15% of Fictiv’s overseas manufacturing orders were shifted to vetted partners in India and Taiwan;

There were no negative changes to project lead time or cost in shifting this capacity, and Fictiv has experienced zero OTIF (on-time/in-full) issues since opening those new facilities.

Through its Global Manufacturing Ecosystem, Fictiv was able to automatically source available capacity from its network of global manufacturing partners, matching it to projects by type, quality, size, and deadline. The result is a self-driving supply chain that is completely digitized and relies on artificial intelligence to forecast disruptions and shift production sources automatically while maintaining quality, time, and cost standards.

Fictiv has on-the-ground supplier quality engineers (SQE) in all its manufacturing locations to support these quality standards, and continues to perform rigorous factory audits, part test inspections, and quality control protocol training.

“The ability to swiftly shift production to these top markets shows the advantages of a modern digital manufacturing ecosystem and the deployment of a self-driving supply chain to avoid delays or added costs,” continued Evans. “Fictiv has performed exactly as intended, proving our design principle on a global scale.”

To learn more about Fictiv please visit http://www.fictiv.com . For additional information on how COVID-19 is impacting manufacturing globally, please contact Stephanie Hicks at stephanie@cosmo-pr.com .

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its digital manufacturing ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and monitored manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs, inspect quality, and provide DfM guidance along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 10M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for Fictiv

(805) 295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.