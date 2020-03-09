PowerFleet Launching New Updates to PowerFleet Expert Suite

Updates Expand Current Product Offering with New OC55 and OC59 Devices

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, has announced significant updates to its PowerFleet Expert suite with the additions of OC55 and OC59. OC55 is set to launch this month and OC59 will be available later in the year.



The OC55 combined with the PowerFleet Expert software enables industrial truck fleet management to bolster safety practices and increase visibility for better asset management. The OC55 has been designed to ensure that pallet jacks, boom lifts, scissor lifts, sweeper/scrubber and other material handling equipment are used by authorized operators while meeting HSE regulation compliance.

With the OC55 and PowerFleet Expert, customers can simplify asset maintenance management, optimize labor resources and turn actionable data into results to reduce costs. The OC55 ensures users efficiently maintain OSHA compliance with intuitive automated checklists, decreases potential damage through impact reporting, and drives a culture of safety that helps to reduce costs. Additionally, the OC55 requires an RFID employee card or numeric code for operation, ensuring that no unauthorized users use assets they are not qualified to operate.

The OC59 will offer all the benefits of the OC55 but with cellular communication and GPS, so customers can experience the benefits of PowerFleet Expert solutions on material handling equipment used outside without requiring Wi-Fi connectivity.



“The technologies used for fleet and warehouse management have become business critical for the success of our clients,” explains PowerFleet for Industrial General Manager, Mark Stanton. “The OC55 and OC59 additions to our PowerFleet Expert suite will not only help future proof their operations, but also ensure better reliability and safety in the way material handling equipment is used.”

To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com .

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

PowerFleet Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com

(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

PWFL@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact

North 6th Agency for PowerFleet

(212) 334-9753 ext.103

powerfleet@n6a.com



