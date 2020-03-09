Vineti Announces New Chief Technology Officer

Salesforce executive Phil Calvin brings extensive SaaS expertise to the industrialization of advanced therapies

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, Inc., the provider of the leading digital platform of record for personalized therapeutics, today announced the hiring of Phil Calvin as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. As a proven technology executive with more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software development, Mr. Calvin will bring deep enterprise software expertise to Vineti’s goal of industrializing personalized therapeutics, such as CAR-T cell therapies.



Phil has an extensive track record in SaaS, enterprise software development, technical leadership, and entrepreneurial experience. His areas of expertise include technical strategy, cloud architecture, and engineering executive management. Prior to Vineti, Phil spent nearly a decade at Salesforce in a variety of architectural and engineering executive roles, most recently leading the Platform Engineering organization focused on making the Salesforce platform trusted, accessible and scalable. Phil joined Salesforce in 2010, after the acquisition of his company Sitemasher. His earlier career includes several startups and engineering roles, including serving as Principal Architect at Citrix after an acquisition of another one of his companies. He began his engineering career with an internship at Microsoft. As Vineti’s CTO, Phil will lead the Product and Engineering organizations.

Phil’s unique software perspective – invaluable to the growth of advanced therapies -- comes from his experience in both technology innovation and technology leadership. His extensive background in creating and scaling large-scale cloud software systems will serve Vineti’s biopharmaceutical partners at a time when the industry is tackling the challenges of standardization and scale with digital technology.

“I'm excited to join Vineti and help the team scale to deliver the best platform for the growing world of advanced therapies,” Phil said. “The best technology innovations should be available to serve the best medical science. Technology can put life-saving therapies in the hands of patients, and I’m ready to help make that happen at a whole new level.”

The Vineti software platform is specifically built to manage transformative new personalized therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies, at scale while safeguarding patient safety and regulatory compliance. Vineti’s configurable, modular enterprise software platform improves cell and gene therapy manufacturing efficiency, makes these new therapies simpler for doctors and nurses to manage, and provides unprecedented control of the most complex supply chain in the history of medicine.

The Vineti platform also enables seamless integrations with other technology systems and stakeholders in the personalized therapy ecosystem. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide, on behalf of more than a dozen advanced therapy biopharmaceutical partners and growing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil as our new CTO,” said Amy DuRoss, CEO and Co-Founder of Vineti. “Even in a city such as San Francisco -- so full of technology superstars -- Phil truly stands out. With his leadership, both our company and our industry will be wired for a whole new phase of growth.”

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti software solution aligns and orchestrates the cell and gene therapy process and improves product performance overall for both clinical- and commercial-phase therapies. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic therapies. The platform can also be harnessed for drug products requiring companion diagnostics or REMS programs. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform will be in use in hundreds of leading medical centers world-wide in 2020, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .

