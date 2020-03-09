Canoe Intelligence names Prime Buchholz as new client

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence, a financial technology company on a mission to automate and improve alternative investment operations for institutional investors, allocators and asset servicing firms, today announced a new client relationship with Prime Buchholz, an independent investment advisory firm with an operational history of more 30 years and deep expertise in alternative investments.



Canoe will automatically convert manager reports received by Prime Buchholz into reader-friendly datasets, streamlining a labor-intensive process and helping to import data into workflows and reporting analytics systems such as Investment Metrics.



Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Prime Buchholz advises on $53 billion in assets vital to educational institutions, health care organizations, public and private foundations, cultural and faith-based organizations, retirement plan sponsors, and private wealth.



“Our technology is system-agnostic, enabling organizations of all sizes and structures to benefit from more automated alternative investment reporting workflows, and turning their unstructured data into accessible and actionable intelligence,” said Seth Brotman, CEO of Canoe Intelligence.



This news follows Canoe’s recent announcement of its series A funding with participation from Nasdaq Ventures, Hamilton Lane and other industry leaders.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence is first-of-its-kind technology that allows allocators to unlock their data. Canoe reimagines operational workflows and enables clients to transform their processes in order to eliminate manual data entry. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe automates the digitization of PDF reporting documents into actionable data and intelligence for institutional investors, allocators, and asset servicing firms. With Canoe, clients refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm, and is relied upon by hundreds of institutional investors, service providers, family offices, and allocators. www.canoeintelligence.com

ABOUT PRIME BUCHHOLZ

Prime Buchholz LLC was established in 1988 and has grown to become a leading, completely independent investment consulting firm advising more than 250 institutional clients. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH—with offices in Boston and Atlanta—Prime Buchholz was one of the first investment consulting firms to develop in-depth expertise in alternative investments such as hedge funds, private equity, and real assets. Our clients include educational endowments, private and public foundations, cultural and religious organizations, health care and insurance organizations, pension plans, and high net worth families. We work closely with our clients to create, implement, and monitor investment policies and asset allocation strategies to meet their unique investment goals. Long-term client partnerships are a cornerstone at Prime Buchholz. The firm is employee-owned, and clients can expect personal service from a deeply experienced team that puts client needs first.

Monica VanHorn Forefront Communications for Canoe Intelligence 917-446-6358 mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com



