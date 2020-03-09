Update: Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on March 12 at 4 pm CET (11 am EDT) to present full year results for 2019

/EIN News/ -- Press Release – No. 02 / 2020

Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on March 12 at 4 pm CET (11 am EDT) to present full year results for 2019

Copenhagen, February 26, 2020; updated March 9, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), announces that it will host a conference call on March 12, 2020 at 4 pm CET (11 am EDT) following the announcement of results for the full year 2019.

Please note: The scheduled time of the conference call has been adjusted for daylight savings time in the U.S.: from 10 AM Eastern Standard Time to 11 AM Eastern Daylight Time.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas, and Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Adam Steensberg. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark, Copenhagen............... +45 32 72 80 42

United Kingdom.......................... +44 (0) 844 571 8892

United States.............................. +1 631 510 7495

France, Paris.............................. +33 (0) 176700794

Netherlands, Amsterdam ............ +31 (0) 207143545

Confirmation Code: ...................... 4386995

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/us9w9frz , and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website ( www.zealandpharma.com/investor ). Participants are advised to register for the webcast at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations

+45 50 60 38 00 investors@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

lpm@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Søborg), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

