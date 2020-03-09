Julie Phillips Hatch of Mums on a Mission to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FAIRHAVEN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a parent, do you constantly find yourself yelling and giving your children time outs desperately trying to control their behavior and temper tantrums? If so, you are not alone. Raising children is one of the most rewarding but most difficult challenges we face. Parenting doesn’t come with an instruction manual but luckily there is help peeking around the corner so you can achieve your parenting dreams and build a happy healthy relationship with your child.

Julie Phillips Hatch is an exceptional Parenting Coach and owner of Mums on a Mission: Consciously Connecting with our Kids.

“My focus is working with parents who are struggling with their child’s behavior to eliminate the overwhelming stress and confusion out of parenting. I help them navigate ways to enjoy parenting life again,” says Julie. “Parenting is not about taking control of your children. It’s about teaching and guiding them to build and solidify life skills for now and the future.”

Prior to becoming a parenting coach Julie worked for over 30 years as a pediatric nurse practitioner in pediatric intensive care. A dedicated proud mom of three boys, with a unique perspective for working with children, Julie recognized the need for parents to have the proper tools to address the behavior of children. She is also a certified acupuncturist and combines those skills into her coaching.

“Our children unequivocally rely on us and mimic us so we are their absolute role models,” says Julie. “My approach is uncovering the true nature of a child. Temperament and personality type are defined by their true nature. By connecting with this true nature, a parent can help any child grow up with security, confidence and ultimately able to make better life choices.”

Through her innovative videos and online coaching sessions, Julie offers practical individualized ways for parents to strategize plans and solutions. Every program is customized to each and every client’s exact needs.

“It’s so thoroughly rewarding to see how parents have that aha moment as things start to make sense and as their kid’s behavior remarkably improves,” says Julie. “Young children can easily be taught compassion, gratitude, and mindfulness because these already naturally exist in them. With encouragement and nourishing their inner nature, your child will truly shine.”

Julie says depression among children has increased significantly over the past decade and heavy use of social media and smartphones plays a significant role. Too much time spent on Snapchat and Instagram means less face to face interactions which means never establishing real connections with peers. Learning to appreciate the present moment, spending active time outside, and developing skills and talents that are aligned with the child’s inner nature, are pivotal to healthy growth and development.

“It’s ultimately up to moms and dads to raise future generations full of compassion and leadership skills,” says Julie. “If we focus on paying attention to what our kids’ natural strengths are, and we parent to those strengths, whether they are athletic, academic, creative, or otherwise, they will flourish as they grow into young adults. Let them create who they really want to be and not who we wish them to be and the result will be a happy, confident, resilient person.”

Close Up Radio will feature Julie Phillips Hatch in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday March 11th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.juliephillipshatch.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



