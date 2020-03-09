Mesa Air Group Reports February 2020 Operating Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for February 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 36,552 block hours in February 2020, a 6.2 percent increase from February 2019, and controllable completion factors of 99.98 percent and 99.96 percent for American and United respectively.

Operating statistics for February 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

Feb-20 Feb-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Block Hours American 15,784 15,246 3.5 % 81,604 81,997 -0.5 % United 20,768 19,165 8.4 % 108,798 105,771 2.9 % Total 36,552 34,411 6.2 % 190,403 187,769 1.4 % Feb-20 Feb-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Departures American 8,800 8,685 1.3 % 46,986 46,930 0.1 % United 9,747 9,345 4.3 % 54,065 52,868 2.3 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.98 % 98.97 % 1.0 % 99.69 % 99.23 % 0.5 % United 99.96 % 99.75 % 0.2 % 99.98 % 99.66 % 0.3 % Total Completion Factor** American 99.33 % 95.57 % 3.9 % 98.09 % 96.72 % 1.4 % United 99.64 % 97.76 % 1.9 % 99.45 % 98.56 % 0.9 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations



About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 141 cities in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of February 29th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with an average of approximately 644 daily departures and 3,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media

Jack Hellie

Media@mesa-air.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.