Global Fiber Lasers Industry | Size, Share, Growth, 2020-2030 Outlook Report

The global fiber lasers market was valued at about $2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.14 billion at a CAGR of 10.6% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber lasers market is expected to grow to $3.14 billion at a rate of about 10.6% through 2022. Rise in disposable income drives the growth of automobile and mobile electronics industries which results in growth of the fiber laser market. However, nonlinear optical effects act as a restraint on the fiber laser market.

The fiber laser market consists of sales of fiber lasers. Fiber lasers are used for welding, cutting and other material processing. A fiber integrates beam delivery and laser cavity into a single system inside an optical fiber wherein the beam is generated within the fiber, unlike conventional lasers.

The global fiber lasers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The fiber lasers market is segmented into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser, and visible fiber laser.

By Geography - The global fiber lasers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the fiber laser market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest growth rate through 2023.

Trends In The Fiber Lasers Market

New technologies such as high power fiber laser and diode laser have been introduced in the fiber laser market. With an 800 nm wavelength, the diode laser has the deepest penetration levels. Another new technology, blue laser has also been introduced in the market specially targeted for welding purposes. These new technologies in fiber lasers bring in more precision during the welding and cutting of materials.

Potential Opportunities In The Fiber Lasers Market

With an increase in investments in infrastructure and smart city projects, recovery in developed economies and accelerating growth in emerging and developing markets, the scope and potential for the global fiber lasers market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the fiber lasers market include Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, and Jenoptik Laser GmbH.

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, fiber lasers market customer information, fiber lasers market product/service analysis – product examples, fiber lasers market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global fiber lasers market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Fiber Lasers Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the fiber lasers market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Fiber Lasers Sector: The report reveals where the global fiber lasers industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

