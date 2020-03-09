International Every Girl Wins Day To Be Celebrated In Multiple Countries Around the World

Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute DR. Kozachuk Mentored Woman and Girls in Nguni Village Kenya Dr. Kozachuk Speaking at Woman of Influence Awards Topeka Kansas

Dr. Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute, announces that multiple countries around the world will celebrate International Every Girl Wins Day.

“I am excited that so many great leaders from different countries have come together to celebrate the International Every Girl Wins Day, with this kind of collaboration we will change the world”.” — Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute , announces that multiple countries around the world will celebrate International Every Girl Wins Day. On that day people from around the world will stand together with all females for freedom and equal opportunity. It was created to inspire the world to accept all females as an equal; to stand as one to celebrate their most significant asset, being females. International Every Girl Wins Day will be celebrated around the world in every country through talks, lectures, calling, or sending letters of encouragement to the females in our lives.The International Every Girl Wins Day in Kenya will be hosted by Dr. Juma Nashon and Rev Dorcas Kavod from Nairobi. On this day they will recognize the women of Kenya with the Women of Worth and the Guiding Light Awards.Dr. Juma Nashon and Rev Dorcas Kavod are advocates for women’s rights around the world. To learn more about the plans for that day in Kenya or to be part of the day or participate as a sponsor, contact board member of the Every Girl Wins Institute Rev. Dorcas Kavod at +254726012115 or email Dr. Juma Nashon at jkarod@gmail.com.Co-creator of the World Greatness Awards Dr Julian Businge will be hosting the International Every Girl Wins Day in London. Dr. Businge is responsible for upholding the Peace Society of Kenya name and mission in front of the United Nations body. To speak on behalf of Peace Society of Kenya on various issues ranging from Sustainable Development Goals and peace in affected places.To find out more about how you can be involved in the International Every Girl Wins Day in the UK contact Dr Julian Businge at joliejasi@gmail.comThe International Every Girl Wins Day will be having celebrations in Uganda, Canada, Guyana as well as several locations throughout the US.We are very excited to announce that the Every Girl Wins Institute will be awarding five scholarships on this day to five qualified female candidates, to apply or nominate a female go to www.everygirlwins.com International Every Girl Wins Day has been endorsed by World Civility Spokesman Dr. Clyde Rivers. Founder of iChange Nations. Dr. Clyde Rivers,is the founder of I Change Nations, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Rivers, was recently appointed as International Board Chairman for OPAD Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day.Dr. Christine Kozachuk states, “I am excited that so many great leaders from different countries have come together to celebrate the first annual International Every Girl Wins Day, with this kind of collaboration we will change the world”.The Every Girl Wins Institute was created based on the life skills and observations of women of the world from the founder. What she has experienced is the beliefs of women are holding them back from creating the life they deserve. Over and over again, she would hear women talk about not being confident enough or worthy enough because of certain circumstances that have happened in their lives.The founder herself had also experienced the same things in her own life from childhood poverty, being a child bride with three children by the time she was eighteen. Having been abused physically, mentally, emotionally, and sexually, she understands suffering and feeling unworthy. She never let that stop her from winning and creating the life she deserved.Dr. Christine Kozachuk is a World Civility Ambassador, International Speaker, International Award Recipient, Entrepreneur and Author.Dr. Kozachuk owns multiple successful businesses including RC Mobile Truck Repair Services for more than twenty-four years, Every Girl Wins Institute that helps women rewrite the definition of their lives and Co-Host of The Real Business Women Of Charlotte. Dr. Kozachuk was the managing director of Charlotte’s International eWomenNetwork-ing group for over two years. She successfully opened and operated two fitness studios, Pink Ice Ladies Fitness Center and Fit N Free for Life in which she not only ran the studios but instructed and encouraged every client.Dr. Kozachuk has served on the board of Home4Me for over two years. Home4Me provides our teens and young adults in foster care with guidance, mentoring and encouragement at the time in their lives when they need it most.Dr. Kozachuk has been honored to have received the following awards.2010 Give First Share Always by eWomenNetwork2017 Share my voice by Black Belt Speakers2017 Leverage Leader by eWomenNetwork2018 Women Add Value by iChange Nations2018 Leadership by iChange Nations2018 Voice of Change by iChange Nations2019 World Civility award by iChange Nations2019 Susan M Gibson Golden Microphone by Black Belt Speakers2019 Vernet A. Joseph Productive Global Agent of Change by iChange Nations2020 The Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award by Global Visionary Publishing2020 Creator of Greatness Award by Greatness University2020 I Change Nations Professor Patrick Businge Greatness AwardDr. Kozachuk has written and co-authored several books and a Mp3How Can I Create the Life I Deserve? (K.N.O.C.K. Formula)Live Your Best Life-Walk by FaithLetters of Love, Dear Loved OneThe Chronicles of The Chosen-Living Life by DesignDo It Yourself Podcast-Step by Step Guide for BeginnersMeditation Mp3Freeing Yourself from The Chains of The PastTo find out more about the International Every Girl Wins Day or to get involved or be a sponsor go to www.internationaleverygirlwinsday.com



