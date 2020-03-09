Church of Scientology Kansas City Awards Local Humanitarians

Church of Scientology Kansas City honored community leaders at a World Civil Defense Day event.

Four men and women were awarded on World Civil Defense Day for their help to the community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At an awards ceremony February 29 to mark World Civil Defense Day the Church of Scientology of Kansas City acknowledged community leaders.

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City acknowledged four stellar Kansas Citians for their service to the community: two Community Interaction Officers of the West Patrol Division, a Kansas City fireman, and the executive director of the anti-human trafficking organization, Veronica’s Voice. Each was presented with a Civil Defense Award for their outstanding dedication and tireless work to improve the Kansas City community.

“There is, of course, a great need for disciplinary services in society when things get out of hand,” said Emma Ashton, Humanitarian Programs Director at the Church of Scientology. “However, it becomes very easy to lose sight of what an individual may be going through in times of stress and trauma. And that is why we chose to recognize people who do more than simply enforce the law—they bring that human element into their work, which makes a world of difference to people in need of help.”

The event, held at the Church of Scientology of Kansas City at 1805 Grand Blvd., aimed to increase awareness of community issues, present examples of what is being done to make a difference, and acknowledge individuals who go the extra mile to improve conditions in Kansas City.

“I am so happy to partner with you all and the work that is being done in the community,” said one of the awardees. “And we’re so proud you have already started going door to door to just ask people ‘what do you need and how can we be a help’ and that is just truly the look of a safe community and one that sees a need and cares.”

To help the community cope with the increase in homicides and nonfatal shootings in the city and other social issues, the event included a presentation on the Church’s Volunteer Ministers initiative. The Church is expanding its training of Volunteer Ministers—a program open to people of all faiths or beliefs. Volunteer Ministers training provides tools anyone may use to help others overcome stress and turmoil.

After noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard launched the Volunteer Ministers program in the mid-1970s, writing, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers - Help to Anyone, Anywhere, at Anytime



