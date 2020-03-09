Casey Neilon Announces New Shareholder, Lucas Gonzalez, CPA

Reno-based accountant joins senior management team

CARSON CITY, NV, USA, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casey Neilon, Inc. announced the promotion of Lucas Gonzalez, CPA, to Shareholder effective January 1, 2020.Gonzalez began his accounting career at Casey Neilon 2013. He provides business and tax consulting for small to medium sized businesses and individuals with a focus on clients in the construction and real estate industries. Gonzalez also serves as a trusted advisor to family office clients who have complex and multigenerational financial situations.“Lucas is committed to and cares deeply about our clients and our entire team and we are very excited to have him as part of our Shareholder team,” said Darsi Casey, Casey Neilon’s Managing Shareholder and CEO. “Lucas contributes a range of skills that reflects our understanding and dedication to providing our entrepreneurial clients with personalized service and specialized attention.”Casey said in addition to his technical experience, Gonzalez is involved in firm initiatives such as coaching new staff and campus recruiting.“Lucas is a well-respected resource and mentor for the firm’s growing team,” she said.Gonzalez holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno and is currently enrolled in the Master of Science in Taxation program at Golden Gate University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nevada State Society of Certified Public Accountants. He frequently teaches tax education seminars for a variety of real estate brokerage firms in Northern Nevada.“My favorite part of public accounting is the close relationships I get to build with our clients over time,” said Gonzalez. “Taking this position ensures that I’ll have the opportunity to watch their businesses grow and succeed for many years to come.”Gonzalez lives in Reno with his wife and two children. When he is not working, he spends his time camping and hiking with family.# # #About Casey Neilon, Inc.Darsi Casey and Nicola Neilon founded Casey Neilon in 2005 to address the unique and specific accounting needs of entrepreneurs. Casey Neilon specializes in business accounting and support, providing a variety of services depending on the specific needs of the enterprise. The firm has offices in Reno and Carson City, Nevada, serving clients globally.



