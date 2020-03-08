THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020

“One Minutes” (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the six bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.) Suspensions (6 bills) H.R. 2877 – To add Ireland to the E-3 nonimmigrant visa program (Rep. Neal – Judiciary) Senate Amendment to H.R. 1365 – To make technical corrections to the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act (Rep. San Nicolas – Natural Resources) H.Res. 754 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States should continue to support the people of Nicaragua in their peaceful efforts to promote democracy and human rights, and use the tools under United States law to increase political and financial pressure on the government of Daniel Ortega, as amended (Rep. Sires – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 410 – Encouraging reunions of divided Korean-American Families (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 2444 – Eastern European Security Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) Eastern European Security Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 1771 – Divided Families Reunification Act (Rep. Meng – Foreign Affairs)