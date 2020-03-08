MPLA secretary general stresses OMA role

Luena, ANGOLA, March 8 - MPLA's general secretary, Paulo Pombolo, Friday highlighted, the role played by the Organization of Angolan Women (OMA), the female arm of the MPLA, in the moralization of society, especially in the education of young women, literacy and in the preparation and structuring of families.,

Speaking to the press, after his arrival in Luena, where he leads, Saturday, the central act of the celebrations of the 58th anniversary of the founding of OMA, Paulo Pombolo said that the MPLA is sure that its female organization will continue to put women in center of attention.

He called on women in this province to participate in the public act, where a message of consolation and commitment from the MPLA central leadership will continue to be transmitted to continue to support OMA.

In her turn, the general secretary of OMA, Luzia Inglês, considered women as "great support" for the survival of any society, reiterating the organization's commitment to provide the necessary political and social support in all aspects for the MPLA to win the next challenges.

She said that the issue of gender equality has always been one of the priorities of her party, as it regards women as men, in terms of opportunities, as well as defending the inclusion of disabled women.

