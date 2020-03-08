Angola thanks ACP for Georges Chicoti election

Brussels, ANGOLA, March 8 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, Friday, in Brussels (Belgium), thanked on behalf of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, for the support given to the election of the ambassador Georges Chicoti to the post of secretary general of ACP. ,

Manuel Augusto was speaking during a dinner offered to representatives of the member states of the organization of the African Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP) and to the diplomatic community accredited in the Kingdom of Belgium.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, the deepest thanks of the Angolan government, to all member states for the trust placed in one of the children of Angola," he said.

The head of Angolan diplomacy praised the qualities and long experience of Ambassador Georges Chicoti, in the international arena, showing himself convinced that he will be able to carry out the objectives established by the 10th summit of ACP Heads of State and Government, for the 2020-2025 quinquennium, which took place in Nairobi, Kenya.

In Brussels since Thursday, for a two-day working visit, Manuel Augusto has already signed the new Georgetown Agreement, the main working instrument between the European Union (EU) and the ACP.

The minister also met with the European Commissioner for International Cooperation, Jutta Urpilainem, with whom he addressed issues related to attracting foreign investment to promote employment, especially for youth.

Minister Manuel Augusto also visited the premises of the Angolan embassy and the consular sector.

Georges Rebelo Pinto Chicoti is the first Portuguese-speaking citizen to take over the position of ACP general secretary, replacing Patrick Gomes.

The organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states was created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975.

Its main objectives are to focus on the sustainable development of its Member States and their gradual integration into the global economy.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.