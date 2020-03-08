Germany stresses army cooperation with Angola

Cabinda, ANGOLA, March 8 - Germany's military attaché in Angola, Tomás Burchert, said in Cabinda that cooperation with the Angolan State in this area is marked by a focus on training technicians in different fields. ,

According to Tomás Burchert, there are programs in the fields of training between the two countries, stressing that Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) officers are going to study at higher schools of military engineering and health.

Tomás Burchert was speaking to the press at the end of a courtesy meeting in which the governor of Cabinda, Marcos Nhunga, received in audience a delegation of military attachés working in Angola.

The Cabinda Governor Marcos Nhunga took the opportunity to highlight the region's economic potential, especially in the mineral resources and tourism sectors

