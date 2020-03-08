Over 2,000 refugees return to DRC

Dundo, ANGOLA, March 8 - At least 2,912 refugees who were sheltered in the camp of Lóvua, have already returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), country of origin, since the beginning of the process of organized voluntary repatriation, in October 2019, by the High Commissioner of the United Nations (UNHCR). ,

From the 2,912 refugees, 581 are men, 548 women, 1,783 children, in a total of 692 families.

According to the spokesman for the UNHCR office in Lunda Norte, Omotola Akindipe, citizens were repatriated from the borders of Nachiri and Tchicolondo.

The forecast of repatriation is five thousand refugees, who have expressed an interest in returning to their country of origin.

11 trucks are available for the process, which is expected to take two months, five for the transport of people and six for cargo, in addition to special vehicles for pregnant women, the elderly, children and the disabled.

UNHCR provides about US $ 120 and 20,000 Congolese francs for the socio-economic reintegration of each refugee.

The total number of citizens of the DRC at the time welcomed in Angola, in the province of Lunda Norte, in particular, reached 35,000.

Of these, 23,684 were taken to the Lóvua refugee camp, while the remaining 11,316 were distributed among the provincial communities.

