Benguela Government ends economic year without debt

Benguela, ANGOLA, March 8 - For the first time, in 44 years of independence, the government of Benguela province ended an economic year, that of 2019, without debt, announced, Saturday, Dombe Grande commune, Baía Farta district, the first local MPLA secretary, Rui Falcão Pinto de Andrade.,

According to Rui Falcão, who was speaking in a mass act to present his party's Political Agenda for 2020, despite the cyclical difficulties, new financial management strategies allowed several actions to be carried out, even with little money available.

In this context, he indicated, the General State Budget has been mostly focused on the payment of the external debt, contracted in previous years, a situation that is creating many constraints, but highlighted the fact that Angola has managed to pay all of its debt with the Brazil.

On the other hand, Rui Falcão criticized, without naming "those who think they represent the epicenter of the world and that without them the province of Benguela does not develop".

“They are individuals who spend their time on social media and in radio debates criticizing the government, they proclaim themselves as the greatest defenders of the fight against corruption, but, now and then, they knock on the governor's door asking not to follow the rules (…) ”, he said, cheered, urging a change of mentality.

In the same vein, he said that if Benguela, for the first time in 44 years of independence, ended the year without debt, it means that in 2020 or 2021 one can expect better results.

"When we work without leaving debts, some are angry," he said, without pointing out individuals or socio-business segments.

