CSA Balloons Announces Their Spring 2020 Promotion

Giant balloons look great at the top of a custom balloon column Giant balloon decorations look great in large spaces. Example of a same logo printed on two balloon colors. Change is at no extra cost.

The North-American custom balloon printer is offering this promotion to any business, big or small, with any order of 500 custom printed balloons and more.

If a business plans to order 500 or more custom balloons throughout the year, it is definitely more cost-effective for them to order them within the same order” — Csaba Laviolette, president and founder of CSA Balloons

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA , March 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading custom balloon printer in North-America has announced this promotion for the upcoming season . They are offering a Giant 36-inch balloon in any color available, with any order of 500 custom printed balloons and more. The 36-inch balloon is offered free in any color available.Spring and summer are the busiest seasons for balloon printing. During the warmer months, companies often order their custom balloons for the whole year. Warmer weather also brings with it an increase in events, carnivals and other festivities that companies often choose to sponsor. For such events, many businesses opt for custom balloons as promotional items because they are cost effective and can attract a lot of attention. CSA Balloons hopes that this incentive will encourage businesses to order their custom balloons in bulk The biggest incentive of ordering custom balloons in larger sums is certainly the drop in price per item. The price of printing per balloon will reduce significantly if the order is larger. “If a business plans to order 500 or more custom balloons throughout the year, it is definitely more cost-effective for them to order them within the same order”, mentioned Csaba Laviolette, president and founder of CSA Balloons. Laviolette also explained that CSA offers the option to print the same logo on up to 5 different balloon colors to match any upcoming event or marketing campaign.For years now, CSA Balloons has offered new seasonal promotions to its client roster. This newest promotion is expected to lure businesses into ordering large numbers of custom balloons. The Canadian printer is counting on the increasing popularity of Giant 36-inch balloons to support this new campaign. It will be interesting to see the effect this promotion will have on the balloon displays that will be coming up shortly!About CSA BalloonsFor more than twenty years, CSA Balloons has been a leader in custom balloon printing. With offices in Canada and the USA, they supply personalized balloons to clients throughout North-America. Their dedicated staff will help any business, association, or party planner create the perfect custom balloons for any event. Renowned for their impeccable print quality, fast delivery, and outstanding customer service, they are the top-choice balloon printers for businesses big and small.



