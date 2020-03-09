Florida Power & Light Company grant provides wheelchair accessible electric tram at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park

The new ADA-accessible electric tram Park and FPL staff with new electric tram

The electric tram is a great resource to help visitors access the beautiful park in a sustainable way

Both the Foundation and the Florida Park Service are committed to making our award-winning state parks more accessible.” — Julia Gill Woodward

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A six-person wheelchair accessible electric tram is in service at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park thanks to a substantial grant from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL).The grant to the Florida State Parks Foundation was made available through FPL’s charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation.“This is a great way to start off 2020 which also marks the Florida Park Service’s 85th anniversary,” said Julia Gill Woodward, Florida State Parks Foundation CEO. “Both the Foundation and the Florida Park Service are committed to making our award-winning state parks more accessible and this new tram will not only lower emissions and be less noisy, but will be a great boost to visitors who use wheelchairs, enabling them to see more of the MacArthur’s incredible natural areas.”The MotoEV Electro Neighborhood Buddy six passenger tram has a four-kw AC motor for less maintenance and more torque to climb tough terrain. It can travel 50 miles on a single charge and costs about one penny a mile. The onboard chargers also allow the vehicle’s batteries to be topped up at any charging stations.“John D. MacArthur Beach State Park is known as a destination where Florida residents and visitors alike can enjoy the beaches, trails, kayaking, snorkeling, bird-watching and a host of other activities in natural surroundings, said Michael Sole, vice president, environmental services, FPL. “The electric tram is a great resource to help visitors access the beautiful park in a sustainable way.”The Florida State Parks Foundation supports the work of Florida’s award-winning 175 state parks and the more than 20,000 volunteers who donate 1.2 million hours of their time annually. Florida’s parks attract 29 million visitors every year and have a statewide economic impact of more than $2.6 billion.



