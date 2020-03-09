LaneAxis Zooms Past $100k in Equity Crowdfunding Raise

The LaneAxis Pro Trucker App and Shipper/Carrier Portal $100,000+ Raised | Over 180 Investors LaneAxis Founder & CEO Rick Burnett

Freight logistics SaaS company quickly attracting investors with data-focused trucking network

The fact that so many investors have taken notice of the LaneAxis solution affirms our belief that people of all backgrounds understand the importance of a lean and efficient supply-chain. ” — Rick Burnett, LaneAxis Founder & CEO

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis, Inc. (“LaneAxis”), a freight logistics supply chain-focused software company, eclipsed $100,000 in its Regulation Crowdfunding campaign (“Reg CF”) featured on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. It took just two weeks to reach the six-figure mark, with nearly three months remaining in the campaign. Over 195 investors have contributed thus far, with the average investment amount exceeding $560. The minimum investment amount to own shares is $299.

“The fact that so many investors have taken notice of the LaneAxis solution affirms our belief that people of all backgrounds understand the importance of a lean and efficient supply-chain,” says Rick Burnett, LaneAxis Founder & CEO.

LaneAxis is a SaaS company leveraging patented software to eliminate phone calls, faxing, emails and other outdated processes from the badly broken supply chain industry. Our immediate impact will cut the average managed fee per shipment of $200 down to $0.99. Our company-agnostic transportation network enables shippers (manufacturers) to connect directly to carriers and drivers.

Currently many shippers rely on “managed services” to handle the cumbersome and complicated task of locating and managing independent carriers – largely because 90% of U.S. trucking companies are small and independent, owning 6 trucks or less. These “managed services” firms generally charge unregulated fees ranging from 15-50%, peeling profits away from both shippers and carriers. Even with the glut of new, disparate supply chain technology, the $800 billion U.S. trucking industry remains fractured and mired in old processes such as phoning, faxing and paperwork. LaneAxis is uniting every vested party of the supply chain into a single, efficiency-focused network.

The LaneAxis platform instantly and directly connects shippers to a pool of hundreds of thousands of drivers, tracks their loads in real-time, monitors available truck capacity to eliminate billions of empty truck miles annually, then sends electronic documentation directly to shippers. Critically, the platform also manages and monitors shipper-carrier contracts, insurance documents, and other labor-intensive processes.

LaneAxis has partnered with the American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) to create the “Professional Trucker App,” which is currently in use by thousands of truck drivers. The app offers free truck-specific navigation and other driver-specific benefits. AAOO boasts 100,000 driver members, providing LaneAxis an instant and vast driver pool to launch its network.

“Ultimately we are a data-focused company,” explains Burnett. “Our immediate focus is connecting shippers directly to drivers, making and saving both parties big dollars. But in the long-term, the data we collect will benefit the entire industry. For example, what is the average loading time at XYZ distribution center? What is the on-time delivery rate for XYZ trucking company? These are critical questions that our network will provide answers for.”

StartEngine is the leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. Reg CF via StartEngine is fully regulated by the SEC, allowing non-accredited persons to invest in private companies. LaneAxis underwent a rigorous submission process that included full disclosure of all financials and company operations.

You can visit the campaign page here.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the application and enforcement of U.S. and state federal laws (including to the Company’s business activities and the business activities of some of its customers and counterparties), ability to attract new clientele, successfully implementing the Company’s growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Reg CF campaign. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

For media inquiries, please refer to the contact information below.

Logistics Expert Describes Industry Problems and LaneAxis Solutions



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.