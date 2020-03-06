Creative Spirit’s Inaugural Gala Raises $500,000 to Place People With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in Fair-Wage Jobs

Organization announces partnership with The Able Channel to co-create original content

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Spirit, the first organization committed to finding fair-wage integrated positions at the best companies in the world for a wide variety of talented individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), raised $500,000 and announced a new content partnership at its sold-out inaugural Benefit Gala at the Hotel Eventi in New York City last night.



Creative Spirit announced a content partnership with The Able Channel, a first-of-its-kind Healthcare and Disability Streaming Service set to launch May 2020 that has support from several major media companies, including Disney/ABC and NBC Universal. Laurel Rossi, co-founder and board chair of Creative Spirit, and Brian McCourt, CEO and Founder of The Able Channel, made the announcement together. The service will launch with eight programs, which will feature a blend of information, clinical education and entertainment to help families with members challenged with a wide variety of disabilities.

“In May, the world will take notice and we will finally make IDD part of a global discussion,” Rossi told the 350 assembled guests. “We’re trying to democratize the information around IDD issues, so that both candidates and companies have access to Creative Spirit’s expertise. And I thank Brian for his partnership.”

Co-hosted by media heavyweights Michael Kassan, CEO of MediaLink, and Jamie Gutfreund, board member of Tubular Labs, the evening drew massive attention and support from a number of top media, advertising and tech companies, which collectively committed to ensuring their hiring practices incorporate people with IDDs.

The Gala wrapped up with a musical performance by singer and actress Scarlett Burke, who was backed by Creative Spirit Ambassadors Mia Filippone, Gianna Morello and Brendan Lemieux, who have found employment with the help of the organization.

The night’s festivities could not have happened without the sponsorship and support of Verizon, Omnicom, Diageo, Voya, The AD Club, Cisco and Sony, high-performing companies that actively embrace diversity and inclusion.

For more information, please visit creativespirit-us.org .

About Creative Spirit

Creative Spirit is a non-profit 501c3 organization devoted to creating integrated employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual, developmental and learning disabilities. A staggering 85% of ready, willing and able adults are Unemployed and, as a result, are the largest and most impoverished population in the world. Creative Spirit trains, mentors and works closely with high-performing companies that embrace the truest definition of diversity to place

Creative Spirit Talent in fair-wage permanent positions. Creative Spirit is leading the global dialogue about the profound impact that diverse thinking can have on any organization. After all, What’s More Creative Than Being Different?

CONTACT: Anna Wilgan, DiGennaro Communications

anna.wilgan@digennaro-usa.com

M: (201) 421-5847

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d01542c1-a682-42ac-9490-a9e2b4852381

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea43b29-e36d-4a83-bef0-a964dee63b59

(PHOTO CREDIT: Whitnee Shulman Photography)

Creative Spirit Inaugural Fundraiser Laurel Rossi, co-founder and board chair of Creative Spirit, addresses the 350 guests assembled at Creative Spirit’s inaugural Gala Fundraiser event, held March 5, 2020 at New York’s Hotel Eventi. Creative Spirit is the first organization dedicated to finding fair-wage employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The event raised $500,000 for the cause. PHOTO CREDIT: Whitnee Shulman Photography Creative Spirit’s Stars Creative Spirit held its inaugural Fundraiser Gala in New York on March 5, which raised $500,000 to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find fair-wage employment opportunities. Attending, from left: Ambassador Mia Filippone; honoree Tami Erwin, executive VP and CEO of Verizon Business Group; event co-host Jamie Gutfreund, Tubular Labs board member; Creative Spirit co-founder and board chair Laurel Rossi; and co-host Michael Kassan, CEO of MediaLink. PHOTO CREDIT: Whitnee Shulman Photography



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.