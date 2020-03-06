2020 Women on Boards Honors Chart Industries for Having at Least 20% Women on its Corporate Board

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women on Boards, the premier global education and advocacy campaign committed to increasing the number of women on corporate boards, has recognized Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) as a "W" for "Winning" company because its corporate board had at least 20% women directors during 2019.



Chart has three women directors out of eight total members, which means women hold 38% of its corporate board seats. 2020 Women on Boards annually tracks, analyzes and reports on the progress of numbers of women on the Russell 3000 company boards. As a campaign dedicated to education and collaboration, 2020WOB recognizes companies, including Chart, that exhibit good corporate governance. A “Winning” company is identified among Russell 3000 public corporations for having achieved the goal of at least 20% of its board seats held by women.

In 2019, the Russell 3000 reached the historic national landmark of 20.4% women holding corporate board positions, up from 17.7% in 2018, per the Gender Diversity Index report that 2020 Women on Boards publishes annually.

Jill Evanko, CEO & President of Chart Industries praised the impact of diversity on the Board of Directors and in Chart’s workforce. “A diversity of views helps to make a company more informed and to make smarter business decisions. We gain greater customer insight and build stronger teams when we listen to different perspectives,” stated Evanko.

It’s even more critical now, at a time when the business world is transforming a total shift in board governance practices, that we applaud leading companies including Chart that appreciate having business-savvy women on their boards as a competitive advantage,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. “Even with the positive national momentum, U.S. companies are still a long way from gender balance in the boardroom. And Chart is showing the way.”

Chart Industries (GTLS) is a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. The majority of Chart's products are used throughout the liquid gas supply chain for purification, liquefaction, distribution, storage and end-use applications, a large portion of which are energy related. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, visit: http://www.chartindustries.com .

About 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB)

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Founded in 2010, the campaign established its initial goal that by 2020 at least 20% of all public company board seats in the U.S. would be held by women. The target was met a year early, achieving 20.4% in 2019, and the campaign will launch a new brand and campaign mission in January 2021. Its annual research will continue to track, analyze and publish the statistics of women on the boards of Russell 3000 companies in its Gender Diversity Index report and accessible within their Gender Diversity Directory online at www.2020WOB.com. The campaign is also expanding globally to as many as 40 cities within the U.S. and abroad. Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Celebrate! www.2020WOB.com

