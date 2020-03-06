Tarps Now Experiencing Rapid Growth from Investments in New Technologies

Continuing Investments in Technology Delivers Rapid Growth for Midwestern Company

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Nowis pleased to announce rapid year to date growth resulting from continuing improvements in the technology utilized accept, process and fabricate custom tarps orders from a fast growing number of customers engaged in the construction, demolition, disaster recovery and transportation industry groups. In addition, the number of new customers seeking industrial quality Super Duty Tarps and Heavy-Duty Tarps has increased dramatically. These customers are involved in manufacturing and fabrication, industrial warehousing and aerospace industry groups.Supporting the rapid growth of Tarps Now, is years of investment in advanced technologies enabling rapid processing of Custom Orders. These are processed electronically on an immediate basis after being received on the company’s secure website. Order information and product specifications are then immediately routed and processed on a same day basis. This technology enables operating efficiencies delivering one of the industry’s best records for delivering high quality, heavy duty tarps , both on time and on-schedule.Complimenting the technologies used by Tarps Now, that helps customers rapidly establish the design specifications needed for custom made tarps and coverings, the company also supplements these needs with a wide range of stock sized industrial grade heavy duty tarps and industrial coverings in a variety of sizes, fabric grades, colors, weights and other specifications.Tarps Nowtarps and covers are widely known to meet stringent specifications often required by the military, non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, municipalities, industrial concerns, small businesses and consumers. Tarps Now operates on the cutting edge of technology, with a management team having decades of experience in the field of industrial fabrics.Tarps NowCustom Tarps and Stock Sized Covers:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.