Canaccord's David Esfandi Named as CEO of the Year

City of London Wealth Management Awards 2020

Leading UK Wealth Management companies and individuals working in the sector, presented with awards at The Guildhall in London by Natasha Kaplinsky.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canaccord’s David Esfandi named CEO of the Year at the annual City of London Wealth Management Awards, held at the Guildhall.

Natasha Kaplinsky presented David Esfandi with the CEO of the Year Award. The Award was in recognition of his leadership in the commercial acquisition and successful integration of three businesses, which have effectively doubled the size of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s business.

Julius Baer’s Patricia Astley was named Female Wealth Manager of the Year while Simon Reeks from Tilney secured the similar male accolade. David Nicol was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award after his time at Brewin Dolphin which saw AUM increase from £26bn to over £48bn.

St James’s Place notched up its 6th consecutive Wealth Manager Company of the Year Award and Brewin Dolphin won the Objectway Award for Best Discretionary Wealth Management.

In addition to winning the Regional Wealth Manager of the Year for Southern England, Redmayne Bentley’s Darren Hirsh and Fraser Robb picked up individual awards.

Angela Knight CBE, a member of the independent judging panel said:

“Recognition at COLWMA is now firmly established as the place to be for companies and individuals in the Wealth Management sector delivering exceptional levels of service. It is the public which decide the winners of company awards and this year over 33,000 votes were polled which is a new record. In addition, over 100 nominations were put forward for individual awards. All winners and nominees have done extremely well and are to be congratulated.”

David Nicol, CEO of Brewin Dolphin, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the wealth management sector, said

“I am honoured to accept this award. As I look back over the past 7 years, I am proud of what we have achieved, including almost doubling AUM. We continue to nurture our clients, guiding them through often very complex financial situations to ensure they have good financial outcomes and the freedom to have the lives they want for themselves and their family.”

The support of corporate event partners plays an important role in the organisation of the City of London Wealth Management Awards. Alberto Cuccu, CEO of Objectway Ltd, a long-standing supporter of Goodacre’s industry functions, said

“Objectway could not miss such an important occasion that recognises the highest levels of service and quality in the UK's Wealth Management sector. This awards ceremony’s mission is very much in line with our goal of bringing to Wealth Managers high-performing software solutions and services, based on customer centricity, sound experience and product innovation.”

City of London Wealth Management Award Winners 2020



Company Awards

Best Advisory Service - Charles Stanley

Best Buy-Side Broker -Winterflood Securities

Best Corporate Banking Services to Wealth Managers - NatWest

Best CFD Provider -Accendo

Best Fund -Rathbones

Best Fund Platform -Interactive Investor

Best FX Service Provider -XM

Best ISA Provider -Tilney

Best Junior ISA Provider -Killik & Co

Best Market Newsletter -Collins Sarri Statham Investments

Best Private Bank -Nedbank

Best SIPP Provider -AJ Bell

Best Structured Product Provider -Hilbert Investment Solutions

Best Spreadbetting Provider -SpreadEx

Best Investment Team of the Year for Charities -JM Finn

Family Office Of The Year -Hottinger

Best Goal Based/Robo Investing -Wealthify

Best Online/Mobile Access -Seven Investment Management

COLWMA 2020 Public Voting Winner: All Categories -True Potential

Regional Wealth Manager Of The Year: Central & Eastern England -GHC Capital Markets

Regional Wealth Manager Of The Year: Northern England -Ramsay Crookall

Regional Wealth Manager Of The Year: Southern England -Redmayne Bentley

Regional Wealth Manager Of The Year: Wales & Western England -Hawksmoor Investment Management

Regional Wealth Manager Of The Year: Scotland & Northern Ireland -Davy

The FSL Award For Best Innovation -Praemium

The London Stock Exchange Award For Execution-Only Stockbroking -Halifax Sharedealing

The Objectway Award for Discretionary Wealth Management -Brewin Dolphin

The BITA Risk Award for Wealth Management Company of the Year -St. James's Place Wealth Management

Individual Awards

Best Financial Planning -Mia Kahrimanovic Charles Stanley

BITA Risk Wealth Manager of the Year (Female) -Patricia Astley Julius Baer

BITA Risk Wealth Manager of the Year (Male) -Simon Reeks Tilney

Outstanding Individual Achievement -Darren Hirsh Redmayne Bentley

Outstanding Contribution to Society -Jer O’Mahony Killik & Co

Best Industry Commentator -David Miller Quilter Cheviot

Initiatives in Diversity -Caroline Lake Brewin Dolphin

Fund Manager of the Year -Mark Hall Franklin Templeton

The Clearstream Award for CEO of the Year -David Esfandi Canaccord Genuity

Best Educational Initiative -Chris Taylor Tempo SP

Financial Journalist of the Year -Dominic Walsh The Times

Mudlark Award for Exceptional Performance in the Back Office -Ian Clogg Fiske Plc

The Lifetime Achievement Award -David Nicol Brewin Dolphin

Long Service Award -Gail La Milliere Quilter Cheviot

Finance Director of the Year -Barry Bicknell Interactive Investor

Best Marketing Specialist -Oliver Tregoning JM Finn

Best Cass Specialist -Jonathan Dark Smith & Williamson

Best Head of Dealing -Mark McCutcheon Smith & Williamson

Best Technical Author -Chris Wagstaff Columbia Threadneedle

Best Cyber Security Awareness Initiatives -Jon Cosson JM Finn

Portfolio Manager of the Year -Loraine Hunt True Potential

Exceptional Customer Service -Fraser Robb Redmayne Bentley



