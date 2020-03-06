Blink Charging Partners with One of Nation’s 50 Fastest Growing IT Firms to Deliver Charging Stations into Florida’s Booming Tech Hub – [Correction]

/EIN News/ -- Blink Inks Deal with United Data Technologies for Expansion of its Charging Station Network

Miami Beach, FL, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and United Data Technologies (“UDT”), a provider of enterprise technology solutions, announced the installation of six Level 2 EV charging stations at the new Miramar Tech Center in the heart of Miramar, Florida, a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area. Blink will provide its EV charging stations to UDT employees, tenants, and visitors in support of the rapidly increasing number of electric vehicles.

“Our IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 amps of output and capable of providing approximately 65 miles of charge in an hour. With this agreement, we continue to expand and monetize our network of stations throughout the country,” remarked Blink Founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas. “We are honored to be a part of UDT’s corporate sustainability initiative that is leading the way in adopting green living through the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions caused by traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.”

Blink’s charging stations are compatible with any fully-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle including the entire line of Tesla vehicles. The charging units installed at UDT join the rapidly expanding network of Blink Charging stations, which are easily accessible throughout the country, using Blink’s mobile app, the Blink Charging website ( www.blinkcharging.com ), and Google Maps.

”UDT is a firm believer in sustainability and ensuring our employees have the comfort and convenience of coming to a great place to work. At the same time, we have the opportunity to enhance our customer experience when they visit our headquarters. We made the right decision in selecting Blink because of their excellent customer service, delivery, and focus on driving customer experience,” stated Henry Fleches, CEO of UDT.

UDT recently completed the construction and relocation of its headquarters to the new tech-friendly 56,710 square foot Miramar Tech Center building. The building was designed with EV charging stations in mind, representing the ever-increasing integration of EVs across the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s EV Everywhere Workplace Charging Challenge (2015), access to electric vehicle charging stations at workplaces continues to increase, with 90% of employers reporting their stations were in regular use five days a week. Corporations and employers are providing EV charging stations at the workplace as an employee benefit to attract and retain individuals who are environmentally conscious.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its 15,000 charging station (this is a correction to our press release from March 5, 2020 where we inadvertently referred to our 23,000 deployed charging stations since we began our business). The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com .

ABOUT UNITED DATA TECHNOLOGIES

UDT is a technology enabler that helps clients in major industries evaluate, architect, provide, secure, and manage technology on the go, in the rack, and in the cloud. UDT provides flexible and interoperable services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, cybersecurity, and software and IT as a service. The company also provides technical, professional, and managed services. UDT is South Florida's No. 9 fastest-growing technology companies by dollar amount, according to the South Florida Business Journal's 2017 Book of Lists. For more information, please visit www.udtonline.com .

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.