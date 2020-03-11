Issued by mxHero Inc.

MxHero’s Intelligent Mail2Cloud Solution To Combat Vendor Email Compromise

Email with a skull

Email Danger

MxHero’s Mail2Cloud solution adapted to block rising VEC attacks on corporate supply chains

Without any native security, email’s 1970s design is poorly adapted for today’s requirements and serves as a soft underbelly for exploitation by bad actors globally”
— Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero announces a new solution to combat rising Vendor Email Compromise (VEC) attacks using enhanced capabilities of its award wining Mail2Cloud content security solution. VEC attacks entail compromised email accounts that are used to send falsified invoices to corporate customers with altered deposit instructions of “mule” bank accounts. Research cited by Threatpost states that VEC is the largest current threat to organizations worldwide. MxHero’s platform can be used to inspect outbound invoices, detect anomalies, such as incorrect deposit information, isolate suspect documents and alert for internal verification prior to delivery.

“Email is the number one vector of attack in today’s cybercrime environment. Without any native security, email’s 1970s design is poorly adapted for today’s requirements and serves as a soft underbelly for exploitation by bad actors globally. MxHero is dedicated to helping organizations take control of content shared over email,” says Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

More about mxHero's email content security capabilities can be found at https://www.mxhero.com/email-security

About mxHero MxHero's products and services give companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of the Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net

Bruno Santos
MxHero Inc.
+1 925-255-6059
email us here

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Law


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Bruno Santos
MxHero Inc.
+1 925-255-6059
Share This Story
Company Details
mxHero Inc.
100 Pine St., Suite 1250
San Francisco, California, 94111
United States
+1 (415) 942-8211
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

mxHero helps organizations adopt new technology through existing corporate email. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that stores email and/or email attachments to cloud storage. mxHero complements existing email plugin solutions by capturing all emails (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. When an end-user uses an email-to-cloud plugin, mxHero enhances the experience, with no plugin conflict.

About MxHero

More From This Author
MxHero’s Intelligent Mail2Cloud Solution To Combat Vendor Email Compromise
MxHero Focuses Message: Calls For The End Of Email Attachments
MxHero’s New Plugin Integrating MS Outlook & Box Now Available From The Outlook App Store
View All Stories From This Author