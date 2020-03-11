MxHero’s Intelligent Mail2Cloud Solution To Combat Vendor Email Compromise

Email Danger

MxHero’s Mail2Cloud solution adapted to block rising VEC attacks on corporate supply chains

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero announces a new solution to combat rising Vendor Email Compromise (VEC) attacks using enhanced capabilities of its award wining Mail2Cloud content security solution. VEC attacks entail compromised email accounts that are used to send falsified invoices to corporate customers with altered deposit instructions of “mule” bank accounts. Research cited by Threatpost states that VEC is the largest current threat to organizations worldwide. MxHero’s platform can be used to inspect outbound invoices, detect anomalies, such as incorrect deposit information, isolate suspect documents and alert for internal verification prior to delivery.

“Email is the number one vector of attack in today’s cybercrime environment. Without any native security, email’s 1970s design is poorly adapted for today’s requirements and serves as a soft underbelly for exploitation by bad actors globally. MxHero is dedicated to helping organizations take control of content shared over email,” says Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

More about mxHero's email content security capabilities can be found at https://www.mxhero.com/email-security

