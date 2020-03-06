President calls on military judges for efficiency
In the act, the President of the Republic swore in Cristo António Salvador Alberto (judge-counselor president of the Supreme Military Court), Gabriel João Nsoki (judge-counselor vice president of the Supreme Military Court) and Celestino Manuel (judge-counselor of the Supreme Military Court) .
Francisco Mota Mariano, Hilário Capitão Miguel, both judge-advisers of the Supreme Military Court, and António Gonçalves Leitão Ribeiro (Attorney General for the Military Sphere) also took office.
Vice-governors of Moxico
In another ceremony, the Head of State also installed two deputy governors of the province of Moxico.
These are Victor Silva (vice-governor for the political, economic and social sector) and Wilson Angelo Chinhama Augusto (vice-governor for technical services and infrastructure).,
