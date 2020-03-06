President calls on military judges for efficiency

ANGOLA, March 6 - João Lourenço, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of six judges of the Supreme Military Court, reaffirmed that the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) are an important institution of the Angolan State, stressing that military justice must live up to the importance of this institution.,

In the act, the President of the Republic swore in Cristo António Salvador Alberto (judge-counselor president of the Supreme Military Court), Gabriel João Nsoki (judge-counselor vice president of the Supreme Military Court) and Celestino Manuel (judge-counselor of the Supreme Military Court) .

Francisco Mota Mariano, Hilário Capitão Miguel, both judge-advisers of the Supreme Military Court, and António Gonçalves Leitão Ribeiro (Attorney General for the Military Sphere) also took office.

Vice-governors of Moxico

In another ceremony, the Head of State also installed two deputy governors of the province of Moxico.

These are Victor Silva (vice-governor for the political, economic and social sector) and Wilson Angelo Chinhama Augusto (vice-governor for technical services and infrastructure).

