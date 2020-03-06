MPLA in Luanda for better social conditions

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 6 - The secretary of the Angolan Ruling party's (MPLA) provincial committee for propaganda and information, Victor Nataniel Narciso, said that the implementation of state reforms underway in the country are focused on improving the social conditions of the population.,

Victor Nataniel Narciso, who made this statement during a press conference to speak about the act of presenting the political agenda, said that the reforms are on the MPLA agenda and are an important indicator of the intention to improve the living quality of the population.

He also said that the instrument (political agenda) guides the broad mobilization, dynamism so that the party is prepared to follow the actions carried out by the Government.

He added that the issue of combating nepotism, flattery, corruption and impunity are important indicative elements that will allow for a fair society.

The act of launching the MPLA's political agenda in Luanda will take place this Saturday at the Atlantic cinema, located in the Rangel district, in an act to be guided by the first provincial secretary of the MPLA in Luanda, Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.