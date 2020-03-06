Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – February 29, 2020
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing
the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting
rights
|
Total of net (2) voting
rights
|December 31,2019
|17 940 035
|19 534 014
|19 531 514
|January 31, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
|February 29, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b98ee38-264e-425a-b107-dbdde79849f5
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.