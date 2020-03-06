There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,263 in the last 365 days.

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – February 29, 2020

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing
the share capital		 Total of brut (1) voting
rights		  

Total of net (2) voting
rights

 
December 31,2019 17 940 035 19 534 014 19 531 514
January 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760
February 29, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760

        
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

