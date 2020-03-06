Kenyan Doctor honoured by Queen Elizabeth II for her work with some of the most vulnerable in East Africa

Dr Stella Bosire was awarded the Commonwealth Point of Light award, at an event hosted by the British High Commission in Nairobi, focussed on empowering women. Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohammed attended the event in her capacity as the Co-Chair of the Platform for Girls’ Education.

With the turn of 2020, the 10-year countdown to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals has started. Despite progress made in the last decade, millions of girls around the world are still being denied their right to learn. The Platform for Girls’ Education launched a new flagship policy paper on the importance of sustained political leadership to drive change for girls’ education. The research is the latest to be published through the Platform as part of the Leave No Girl Behind Campaign. Leave No Girl Behind is a global campaign calling for 12 years of quality education for all girls, especially the most marginalised. The release of this policy paper in the opening days of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council is a timely reminder of the world’s promise to deliver on every girl’s right to 12 years of quality education.

Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said:

Empowering young people is the best investment for our future. At an individual level, Heads of Government, Ministers and Parliamentarians should develop legislation and policies to accelerate progress for girls’ education, as they set political priorities, plans and strategies. Collectively, we can achieve this through cross-ministerial coordination – which is the collaboration of different ministries in the development of policies for girls’ education, cross-parliamentary coalitions, and cross-country coalitions which involves the sharing and scaling up of effective practices across our regions.

The event also brought together companies and organisations who are supporting the empowerment of women in Kenya, including through responding to barriers such as gender-based violence and access to healthcare. Dr Stella Bosire’s work was highlighted as an outstanding example of the difference one individual can make; she has supported over 20,000 women and girls living in poverty with education programmes, mentoring, work experience and reproductive and sexual health advice.

Jane Marriott the British High Commissioner said:

I am delighted that Dr Stellah Bosire has been named as Kenya’s Commonwealth Point of Light Award winner, and am proud to present her with this award on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. Her tireless championing of sexual and reproductive health and rights, mentorship of some of society’s most vulnerable people and support for civil society organising in East and Central Africa are fully deserving of this recognition and acclaim. I hope Dr Bosire’s shining example inspires citizens from across the Commonwealth and beyond to volunteer their skills, knowledge and experience in support of others. Many congratulations to her.



