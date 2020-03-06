American Oncology Network Continues Strategic Relationship with AmerisourceBergen

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY FORGE, Pa., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, global healthcare solutions leader AmerisourceBergen announced that it is continuing its strategic relationship with the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings. AmerisourceBergen will support AON in its effort to accelerate key strategic priorities to scale its integrated value-based care delivery model nationwide.

AON currently serves an expanding network of partner practices across 11 states, providing dedicated end-to-end administrative support, access to an extensive array of centralized ancillary services, and proven practice management expertise. Delivered through its local market, physician-led model, AON empowers community-based practices with the necessary tools, support and capital to effectively navigate today’s increasingly dynamic healthcare landscape and practice value-based care within the community at scale.

“Our partnership with AmerisourceBergen is an important part of our effort to grow our network, expand our solution suite, and deliver exceptional services to our partner practices and their patients,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA.

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “AmerisourceBergen is an industry leader with a proven track record of achieving exceptional results, and we look forward to collaborating further to expand our national oncology network.”

AmerisourceBergen’s ION Solutions supports AON with GPO contracting. Oncology Supply handles distribution of chemotherapy and supportive care products to AON practices. Additional integrated service offerings available to AON practices through ION and Oncology Supply include:

Dedicated account teams that actively consult on inventory and creating operational efficiencies

Robust inventory of specialty and full-line oral, infusible and injectable products

Technology, analytics and informatics solutions to drive higher-quality and lower-costs

Inventory management solutions

Centralized library of precision medicine testing recommendations and resources through ION Solutions’ Precision Medicine Center

Ongoing educational conference series designed to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and networking and strengthen the community of independent oncologists

The largest, longest-tenured pharmacy program that assists community oncology practices in successfully optimizing a medically integrated dispensing program

“As a company that’s pharmaceutical-centered and community focused, we strive for partners like AON,” said Brian Ansay, President Specialty Physician Group Purchasing, AmerisourceBergen. “AON’s physician-led model and patient-centric services are creating new opportunities in community oncology, and we are excited about their vision for the future.”

AON is physician led and physician governed. For more information about AON, please visit: www.AONcology.com.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 72 physicians and 38 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 22,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $175 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com

