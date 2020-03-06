Pearl River Appoints New Directors Rius and Lunick

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Lunick, CEO of Pearl River Holdings Limited (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH), is pleased to announce the appointments of Imanol Belausteguigoitia Rius, Ph.D., and Cassandra Lunick to Pearl River’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Rius is a professor and researcher at ITAM where he founded and leads the Family Business ‎Development Centre. ‎In addition to numerous publications in journals such as Journal of Small Business ‎Management, Journal of Management Studies, Entrepreneurship Theory and ‎Practice, Journal of Family Business Strategy, Human Resource Development ‎Quarterly, European Management Journal, Human Resource Management, ‎Journal of Management & Organization, Journal of Business and Management ‎Research, Personnel Review, Journal of Leadership & Organizational Studies, ‎Frontiers of Entrepreneurship Research, Psychology, Mr. Rius wrote the Best Seller ‎book, Family Businesses: Dynamics, Equilibrium and Consolidation. Mr. Rius completed his doctoral studies at UNAM (Mexico) and postdoctoral ‎studies at Babson College (Boston). Since 1997, he has taught and coordinated ‎various courses (undergraduate, graduate and doctoral level) in Family Business. Mr. Rius has been facilitator of the course Families in Business: from Generation to ‎Generation offered by Harvard Business School in five editions. Mr. Rius is founder and CEO of a consulting firm for Family ‎Businesses, Orientacion para Empresa y Familia, and has completed more than ‎‎250 projects for organizations, mainly in Latin America and Spain. Mr. Rius brings a wealth of experience to the Board.

Ms. Lunick is a Senior Accountant with a CPA firm in London, Ontario for the past three and a half years. She attended Wilfrid Laurier University and graduated with an Honors Bachelor of Business Administration with an accounting specialization. Ms. Lunick obtained her CPA, CA designation in December of 2019. Ms. Lunick brings youth, energy and a fresh perspective to the Board.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River Holdings Limited’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

