Globus Maritime Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency

/EIN News/ -- GLYFADA, Greece, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company" or ”Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today it has received written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated March 2, 2020, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the last 30 consecutive business days was below $1.00 per share, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price continued listing requirement for the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rules, the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until August 31, 2020.



The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock between now and August 31, 2020 and is considering its options, including a potential reverse stock split, in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period, and it meets all other listing standards and requirements it may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

The Company intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notification.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of five dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.8 years as of December 31, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the date of this communication.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited

Athanasios Feidakis, CEO

CapitalLink – New York

Nicolas Bornozis +30 210 960 8300

a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr

+1 212 661 7566

globus@capitallink.com



