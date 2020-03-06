The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Alaris System Pump Modules

Lot Numbers: All Lots of affected Models

Model Number: BD Alaris™ System PC Unit Model 8000, software versions 9.5 and prior BD Alaris™ System PC Unit Model 8015, software versions 9.33 and prior, and software version 12.1.0 BD Alaris™ Pump Module Model 8100, software versions 9.33 and prior, and software version 12.1.0. Alaris™ Syringe Module Model 8110, software versions 9.33 and prior, and software version 12.1.0 Alaris™ PCA Module Model 8120, software versions 9.33 and prior, and software version 12.1.0

Distribution Dates: Alaris PC units with software version 9.33 and older - July 2004 to October 31, 2019; Alaris PC units with software version 12.1.0 December 18, 2019 to January 23, 2020

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 774,000

Date Initiated by Firm: February 4, 2020

Device Use

The Alaris System is an infusion pump and vital signs monitoring system. The infusion pumps deliver fluids, medications, blood and blood products into a patient's body in controlled amounts. The pump provides fluids through an infusion tubing set into a patient's vein or through other cleared routes of administration. The system is used in adult, pediatric and neonatal care. The device is used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

(Source: Alaris System Instructions for Use, 510(k) K133532)

Reason for Recall

BD/CareFusion 303 is recalling the Alaris Infusion Pump System and Modules due to multiple system errors, software errors, and use-related errors.

For modules with software version 9.33 or earlier, the following issues apply:

Software/System errors (System Error 255-xx-xxx)

Delay options programming

Low battery alarm failures

Keep vein open (KVO) / "End of Infusion" alarm priority

Use-related errors related to custom concentration programming

For modules with software version 12.1.0, the following issues apply:

Low battery alarm failures

Keep vein open (KVO)/ "End of Infusion" alarm priority

Use errors related to custom concentration programming

KVO Rate Not Available When Using Delay Options programming

These errors can lead to delay in infusion, interruption of infusion, slower than expected delivery of medication (under-infusion), and faster than expected delivery of medication (over-infusion).

There have been serious adverse health events with each of these errors. There are 55 reported injuries and one death.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the Alaris System

Patients having infusions using the Alaris System

Biomedical Engineering Staff that manage hospital systems

What to Do

On February 4, 2020 BD/CareFusion 303 sent letters to customers, stating the Alaris pump models, issues and the following information:

Contact Information

Consumers with questions may contact BD by phone at (888) 562-6018, Monday through Friday between 7:00am and 4:00pm (Pacific Time) or by emailing SupportCenter@bd.com.

Additional Resources:

