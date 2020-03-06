Tetra Bio-Pharma Engages Alpha Bronze LLC as investor relations and public relations firm

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Alpha Bronze LLC., by its principal, Mr. Pascal Nigen, an investor relations, management consulting and financial communications firm to implement and execute a comprehensive investor relations and communications program.



“I am very pleased and excited to have engaged Alpha Bronze as our new IR firm. They have demonstrated in a recent mandate provided to them that they have an excellent investors network and know-how of financial communications for the Health Care sector in the United States. In addition, their level of engagement in supporting their clients will be key for Tetra Bio-Pharma moving forward with its business execution” stated Sylvain Chretien, the newly appointed President of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “I would like to thank EnergiPR and LifeSci for their support and contributions to Tetra.”

The agreement for the engagement of Alpha Bronze commenced on March 1, 2020 for a term of 12 months. Alpha Bronze will be paid fees of US$10,000 per month for its services, and received 200,000 stock options, for a period of 3 years with 50,000 options vesting immediately, 50,000 options vesting on May 18, 2020, and the remaining 100,000 options vesting over conditional milestones. The options have an exercise price of $0.42.

Tetra has provided notices of termination to LifeSci Advisors and LifeSci Public Relations as well as EnergiPR as part of the transition in investor relations and public relations services to Alpha Bronze. These terminations account for a net saving for approximately US$38,000 per month.

Please visit www.alphabronzellc.com for more information about Alpha Bronze.

About Alpha Bronze

Based in New York and founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an Investor Relations firm, offering a full suite of services – road shows, access to Investor Conferences, Press Releases and assistance with research coverage. We’re dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications for emerging growth companies. Our team has extensive experience with life sciences, cannabis, tech, clean-tech and resources companies around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, Alpha Bronze reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors in its proprietary and extensive distribution network.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including this trial, the ability to obtain orphan drug status, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.:

Investor Contact:

Pascal Nigen

Alpha Bronze LLC

917-385-2160

pnigen@alphabronzellc.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.